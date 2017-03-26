Miami airport terminal closes briefly due to ‘suspicious item’

Miami International Airport's Concourse E was closed briefly Sunday evening as Miami-Dade police and the TSA investigated a “suspicious item” found in the concourse, according to the airport.
By 10:30 p.m., the airport tweeted that the “security incident has been cleared. Operations now slowly returning to normal.”
Security incident has been cleared at Concourse E. Operations now slowly returning to normal.— Miami Int'l Airport (@iflymia) March 27, 2017
The Concourse E checkpoint and surrounding area on the second floor were closed, including the outside curb. The closure caused a traffic backup outside.
It was not immediately clear what the suspicious item was.
