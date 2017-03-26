Miami-Dade County

March 26, 2017 10:51 PM

Miami airport terminal closes briefly due to ‘suspicious item’

By Carli Teproff

Miami International Airport's Concourse E was closed briefly Sunday evening as Miami-Dade police and the TSA investigated a “suspicious item” found in the concourse, according to the airport.

By 10:30 p.m., the airport tweeted that the “security incident has been cleared. Operations now slowly returning to normal.”

The Concourse E checkpoint and surrounding area on the second floor were closed, including the outside curb. The closure caused a traffic backup outside.

It was not immediately clear what the suspicious item was.

