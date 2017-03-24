Scattered showers to continue throughout the weekend

No, the rain isn’t going away — at least until the end of the work day.
Forecasters at the National Weather Service say the scattered rain showers across Miami-Dade County will not stop until around sunset.
There’s a 50 percent chance of rain across the region with temperatures in the mid-to-low 70s. Around midnight it will get a bit warmer.
“We’ll go up to the high 70s, so not much of a change,” meteorologist Andrew Hagen said. “After midnight it turns into a 20 percent chance of rain and will continue throughout the weekend. You’ll have mainly cloudy skies.”
But don’t fear, Sunday shall be sunny, Hagen said, with a 10 percent chance of rain of course.
