Teen fights for his life after double shooting in North Miami-Dade

A 16-year-old and 55-year-old were shot late Thursday night in north Miami-Dade’s Brownsville neighborhood.
Miami-Dade police are investigating the double shooting that left the teen, Zackery Dixon, in critical condition and the man, Brian C. Zachary, seriously injured.
According to investigators, just before 10:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to an apartment complex at 4725 NW 24 Avenue, to reports of a juvenile shot.
When officers arrived, the teen boy had already suffered gunshot wounds to the groin, hands, and legs. He was transported to Ryder Trauma at Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Police later discovered that a second victim was also shot. Detectives say Zachary was walking to a friend's apartment when shots rang out.
Zachary drove himself to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Emergency Room with a gunshot wound to his forearm and buttock, told police he saw “two males running away from the scene.”
No arrests have been made.
