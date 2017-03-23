Hermes? Gucci? Rolex? Chanel? Fake! Fake! Fake! Fake! cops say

Miami-Dade police arrested two jewelry store owners on charges their high-end jewelry actually was counterfeit junk.
Jimmy Hernandez, 40, and Tania Varona, 57, West Dade cohabitants and co-owners of Joyeria The Lord of the Rings Collection, were each arrested on a count of counterfeiting goods and services worth more than $20,000.
Police say detectives and corporate investigators saw brand name jewelry “sold at a fraction of normal retail value.” The shelves were full of ersatz versions of personal items from Bvlgari, Cartier, Chanel, Christian Dior, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Michael Kors, Movado, Ray Ban, Rolex, Tiffany, Tory, Tous, Van Cleef & Arpels and Yves St. Laurent.
If the jewels were authentic, the arrest report claimed, it would’ve been worth $31 million.
