Here’s a look at 6 new attractions at Miami-Dade County’s fair

The Miami-Dade County Fair and Exposition opened Thursday for its 66th year, with its staples — agricultural displays, strolling entertainment and endless food booths.
But organizers say they always add new attractions to keep people coming back.
Here’s a look six new fair finds for 2017:
1. Easier to get in and on rides: There are no more paper coupons for rides and games this year. Instead, the fair has adopted a new sytem controlled by wristbands — similar to Disney World. Guests can load up their bands, scan them at rides and then reload if necessary.
2. Tempting the taste-buds: Why get just a regular funnel cake when you can get a “savory cheesy fried enchilada funnel cake?” The twist on the funnel cake is only one of the new creations for this year. Another: a spring roll stuffed with a banana and Nutella.
3. A place to relax: With all of the hustle and bustle going on at the fair, guests can take a little break this year in The Garden. The garden is new area that will have landscaping, horticulture demonstrations and cheese and wine tastings.
4. New rides to explore: As if there weren’t enough variety, the fair has added four new rides to its fleet. Little ones will fly high on the new helicopter-themed Charlie Chopper ride. The Bulletrain Roller Coaster, Vertigo and Rock ’n Cars Bumper Cars are also new this year.
5. Entertainment for everybody: Guests this year may want to look twice before crossing the street, because the fair’s newest form of roaming entertainment might get in the way. The Robocars are half-robots and half-cars that will make their way through the midway. Other new shows: Xtreme Chinese Acrobats, which showcases acrobatics and balancing feats; Them Sweeney Boys, a country and bluegrass band and Special Head, who appeared on “America’s Got Talent” and levitates.
6: More competitions: From new technology challenges such as the Hack Harassment Challenge to the English and Western Youth Horse competitions, there are plenty of ways to test yourself. The new additions are part of The Fair’s longstanding agriculture, art and other competitions.
If you go
When: March 23 to April 16. Times vary.
Where: 10901 SW 24 St., Miami
Tickets: $14 admission, children 5 and under and adults 65 and older are free. Unlimited ride pass is $30 during the week and $37 on weekends. Some available online for purchase at thefair.me.
