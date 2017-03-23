In a Miami twist, a taxi driver beats and robs his passenger of $800

Miami-Dade police are searching for a taxi driver who allegedly mugged a tourist.
This version of man-bites-dog occurred around 3:30 a.m. Sunday after Anthony Will, a tourist from Denver, left a club near downtown Miami.
As police tell it, Will flagged down a Yellow Taxi Cab and knew only his apartment complex destination was near Zoo Miami. He asked the driver to head for the Zoo Miami area. As they got close, Will saw the apartment complex he wanted and asked the driver to drop him off across the street.
Will got out and prepared to pay the $70 fare. He told police that while he got his cash together, the driver got angry for some reason, jumped out and attacked him.
Will said he ran toward the apartment complex, yelling for help. The driver caught up and tackled Will, according ti cops. He said the driver beat him up and applied a chokehold, punishment that allowed the driver to take $800.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue treated abrasions on Will’s face. The driver was described as a 35- to 40-year-old man, 5-11 and about 160 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 305-471-8477 or texting 274637.
