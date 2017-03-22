Airbnb fight to go to Miami City Commission

0:50 Manhunt for suspect closes Hialeah streets Pause

3:01 Body cam video captures dramatic shootout with police (Graphic Content)

0:36 Naika Venant's mother: I have to bury my baby

2:24 Surveillance video shows Pompano Beach hit-run that left teen seriously injured

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling

1:46 Supporters rally for prison reform on anniversary of inmate's death

1:10 Airport shooter taken to federal court for arraignment

1:28 Sex trafficking victims celebrate Christmas freedom

4:35 Department of Corrections Secretary Julie Jones claims conditions improving in Florida's prisons