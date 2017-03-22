Miami-Dade County

Airbnb fight to go to Miami City Commission

Miami Herald staff

In an effort to crack down on Airbnb rentals in the city of Miami, Mayor Tomas Regalado on Thursday will ask the City Commission to approve a measure that would direct the city’s code compliance office to enforce a zoning opinion declaring short-term rentals illegal in residential neighborhoods.

Regalado said he also intends to push a new law that would create further restrictions on short-term rentals.

The mayor has been a vocal critic of Airbnb. Monday, he and Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine held a news conference to talk about complaints they have received from homeowners associations about the negative impacts short-term renting can have on residents.

Airbnb has questioned whether Regalado has been influenced by campaign contributions from the hotel industry. Regalado responded that the home-sharing platform is desperate and is “trying to create something that doesn’t exist.”

The meeting starts at 9 a.m. at the City Commission chambers at 3500 Pan American Dr.

