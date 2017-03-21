Miami-Dade County

Florida Supreme Court declines to take Miami’s case against former auditor Igwe

By David Smiley

Miami’s long-ousted auditor general Victor Igwe will be able to pursue a whistle-blower claim in Miami-Dade court after the Florida Supreme Court declined Wednesday to consider an appeal by the city.

Igwe, who was let go by commissioners in 2011, says his contract was allowed to expire in part because of a scathing audit he issued criticizing questionable budget maneuvers that led to charges by the Securities and Exchange Commission and a $1 million civil penalty. He filed suit six years ago for damages and back pay.

A Miami-Dade judge initially ruled that Igwe, as an auditor general, could not claim whistle-blower protections. But the Third District Court of Appeal — without ruling on whether Igwe had been retaliated against — rejected that premise in October.

The Supreme Court said it will not entertain a motion for rehearing. The case will now return to trial court.

