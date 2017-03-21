The officer followed one car in his cruiser. He wound up crashing into another one

Miami-Dade police say an officer and the civilian whose car the officer hit with his police cruiser are in serious but stable condition after a Tuesday morning North Miami-Dade crash.
Both drivers were alert and responsive when taken to Ryder Trama Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, according to Miami-Dade police detective Jennifer Capote.
Though a police pursuit began the episode that ended with the crash at Northwest 87th Street and 18th Avenue, Capote denied witness reports of a high-speed chase through the quiet neighborhood.
She said an officer with a year’s experience with Miami-Dade called dispatch around 10:20 a.m. to report a car that wouldn’t stop. After he stopped responding to radio contact, other officers raced to the area and found their colleague inside his car, which was crashed into a tree at the intersection. Nearby sat a crushed beige four-door car.
Capote said the latter car, driven by a man in his 30s, was just in the intersection going south on 18th Avenue when the officer hit him from an undetermined direction. Police don’t know the whereabouts of the car the officer had been following earlier and aren’t on the lookout for it.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
