The officer followed one car in his cruiser. He wound up crashing into another one

0:36 Naika Venant's mother: I have to bury my baby Pause

2:17 Spoonbills indicator for health of Florida Bay

2:24 Offshore corporations: The secret shell game

1:22 MIA official arrested on $5 million scam

1:35 Miami plastic surgeon discusses his work

4:08 Video: Miami doctor performs plastic surgery (Graphic Content)

1:31 Prison guards respond to a collapsed Darren Rainey

0:36 Video shows Darren Rainey being taken out of cell by prison staff

1:32 Take the elevator to your condo without leaving your car at Porsche Design Tower