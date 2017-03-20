The diciest cut? Miami-Dade wants major reworking of charity money, picking winners and losers

4:08 Video: Miami doctor performs plastic surgery (Graphic Content) Pause

1:35 Miami plastic surgeon discusses his work

1:31 Prison guards respond to a collapsed Darren Rainey

0:36 Video shows Darren Rainey being taken out of cell by prison staff

8:48 Lots of liquor. So little time

0:36 Naika Venant's mother: I have to bury my baby

1:32 Take the elevator to your condo without leaving your car at Porsche Design Tower

1:16 FWC photos show José Fernandez boat accident

2:23 Jose Fernandez's last interview