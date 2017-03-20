Miami-Dade County

March 20, 2017 6:14 AM

1 killed, 4 injured in Miami crash involving pickup truck and a BMW

Miami Herald

At least one person was killed and four people injured in a violent crash early Monday in a downtown Miami intersection.

The crash at Northwest Third Avenue and Fifth street flipped a pickup truck and killed someone inside a BMW, according to Miami Fire Rescue spokesman Ignatius Carroll.

Miami police shut down the intersection to investigate and clear the wrecked vehicles. The intersection is expected to reopen by 8 a.m.

This bulletin will be updated as more information becomes available.

Miami-Dade County

