1 killed, 4 injured in Miami crash involving pickup truck and a BMW

At least one person was killed and four people injured in a violent crash early Monday in a downtown Miami intersection.
.@MiamiPD investigating a fatal crash on NW 3 Ave and 5th St. One person confirmed dead, several others injured. @SilvaHarapetian @CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/2XB1YMY40v— Lauren Pastrana CBS4 (@LaurenPastrana) March 20, 2017
The crash at Northwest Third Avenue and Fifth street flipped a pickup truck and killed someone inside a BMW, according to Miami Fire Rescue spokesman Ignatius Carroll.
Miami police shut down the intersection to investigate and clear the wrecked vehicles. The intersection is expected to reopen by 8 a.m.
This bulletin will be updated as more information becomes available.
