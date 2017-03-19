Which Miami-Dade restaurants do the roaches prefer?

How many of you see that dark sliver on the restaurant floor or table and silently hope it doesn’t start moving? Well, here are the Miami-Dade places state inspectors saw those slivers move and noted them as roaches over the two weeks of posted state inspection reports from March 1-16.
Let’s start with those that had enough moving slivers to get shut down for the day.
▪ El Aguila Centroamericana Restaurant Cafe, 2291 NW 36th St. in Miami, was closed on March 2 over a single high-priority violation: 26 live roaches seen on inspection, including six around the beer cooler behind the bar, six behind the flour and rice containers in the kitchen and four climbing the billiard room walls.
▪ Sherry Frontenac Hotel Continental Breakfast, 6565 Collins Ave. in Miami Beach, had four live roaches on March 2. Usually, that’s not enough to get a place red-flagged. But in addition to the roaches there was this: “Employee failed to wash hands before changing gloves and/or putting on gloves to work with food. Observed employee handle raw shelled eggs then changed gloves without washing hands. Employee then proceeded to handle ready to eat foods such as ham and cut tomatoes.”
Also, “Employee washed hands with no soap. Observed employee rinse hands with water but no soap at three-compartment sink.”
Inspectors came back the next day and noted the roach violations remained: two live roaches in a box of cleaning supplies.
Now, here are the places cited for roaches that also got “Administrative complaint recommended,” meaning the high-priority violations found might require administrative action from the state to make things right.
▪ At Chez Joseito, 496 E. Ninth St in Hialeah, the inspector on March 2 saw two in a packing area next where boxed food is stored for home delivery. Chez Joseito also was in the last roach report when it got shut down for a total of 11 live roaches.
▪ A Little Caesars Pizza, 20121 SW 127th Ave., got the same punishment on March 10 after the inspector spotted two live roaches in the kitchen on the floor and inside a panel underneath a reach-in cooler where the motor is located. There was also roach excrement in the cooler gasket. And the “live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area” didn’t help.
Then, there are the places where inspectors saw enough live roaches to note, but not enough to make a big deal about.
▪ Chai Wok, 1688 NE 164th St., North Miami Beach. On March. 6, two live roaches were seen under the dishwasher.
▪ Chef Louisa’s Corner, 1699 NE 163rd St., North Miami Beach. On March 2, two live roaches were spotted under a three-compartment sink and one inside a guest restroom.
▪ 4jjjj Pizzeria Ice Cream, 1801 NE Eighth St., Homestead. The March 8 inspector observed one live roach crawling in front of kitchen entrance door.
▪ La Palapa Hondurena, 2699 Biscayne Blvd, Unit 2, Miami. One live roach was on the kitchen floor during the March 2 inspection.
▪ Restaurant El Trovador, 1530-32 NE Eighth St., Homestead. During the March 8 inspection, one live roach was seen inside the oven by the cook line.
Live roaches are a high-priority violation. Dead ones are a basic violation. Now, we’re into the dead zone:
▪ Gorditas Mexican Kitchen, 16790 SW 88th St. There was a dead roach by the back door on March 1
▪ Island Delight Pizzeria Restaurant, 705 NE 167th Street, North Miami Beach. That the inspector saw about 10 dead roaches under the three-compartment sink, an improvement over the gaggle of live roaches that put Island Delight on our last roach report.
▪ Juanita’s Kitchen Catering, 4759 NW 167th St. Opa-locka. On March 10, six dead roaches were found behind a reach-in freezer
▪ Kanpei, 7308 Collins Ave., Miami Beach had about 10 dead roaches in the kitchen area on March 3.
▪ At La Cruzada Restaurant, 331 Park Pl. in Homestead, the inspector saw a dead roach by the front cook line near the tortilla prep station, and two dead roaches underneath a prep table by front cook line.
▪ Latino’s Cafe, 18900 SW 114th Ave., 10 dead cockroach corpses were spotted in the storage area.
▪ Orgullo Catracho, 2300 SW Eighth St., Miami, had two dead roaches on March 10.
▪ At Styx Sports Bar, 15346 W. Dixie Hwy in North Miami Beach, two dead roaches were spotted on March 9.
