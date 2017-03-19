Highway trooper struck during traffic stop is undergoing surgery

The Florida Highway Patrol trooper struck by an out-of-control car while making a traffic stop on the Dolphin Expressway has started to undergo surgeries to repair his injuries, FHP announced Sunday.
Lt. Yosdanny Velez called Saturday’s hand surgery at Jackson Memorial Hospital on Trooper Carlos Rosario “a total success” and said if Rosario continues to improve at his current pace, surgery on his legs will be done Sunday.
Meanwhile, walking distance from Jackson, at SLAM Charter School, a Sunday afternoon all-star high school basketball game including Rosario’s youngest son, Joshua, will be dedicated to the trooper and his family. The 6-3 Joshua’s outside shooting provided a key component for Miami Christian’s Class 2A boys basketball state champions. Rosario’s family, friends and trooper family will gather inside the arena at Northwest Seventh Street and 12th Avenue for a noon prayer before the 1 p.m. game.
A GoFundMe page set up to help Rosario’s immediate family while he recovers had raised more than than $37,000 as of late Sunday morning. Rosario was rushed to Jackson’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition on Friday.
FHP identified the driver who struck Rosario on State Road 836 as Miami’s Hugo Olivares, 26. According to the Miami-Dade and Broward court systems, Olivares’ moving violations record has been clean since getting three from 2009-2011. Tickets for careless driving, running a red light and failure to obey a traffic device earned him $699 in traffic fines. Tardiness in satisfying the sentences for two of those tickets twice caused his license to be suspended briefly.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments