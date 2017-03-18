Miami-Dade County

March 18, 2017 11:32 AM

15-year-old boy shot early Saturday morning; gunman still at large

By Daniel Chang

dchang@miamiherald.com

A 15-year-old boy was shot early Saturday morning in Southwest Miami-Dade, and the suspected gunman remains at large, police said.

The young victim was airlifted to the trauma center a Kendall Regional Medical Center, said Sgt. Patricia Sedano of the Miami-Dade Police Department. There was no information about the victim’s injuries or condition. Police also have no description of the suspect, Sedano said.

Miami-Dade police and fire rescue received a call regarding the shooting on the 26000 block of Southwest 132nd Avenue shortly after midnight.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho tweeted about the incident Saturday morning:

Miami-Dade County

