Not a skirts and shorts Hump Day morning

6:39 Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier talks free agency at combine Pause

1:25 Miami cop charged with stealing from drivers

1:37 City of Miami cop busted for stealing from driver

0:36 Naika Venant's mother: I have to bury my baby

0:13 Judge: “You’re still his wife with these charges?"

0:41 Man burned after e-cig explodes on bus

1:24 Mr. Wilson, the rescue dog, finds a home in Broward

0:59 A beautiful day on Sunny Isles Beach

8:59 A diamond to help traffic flow? The newly designed Diverging Diamond Interchange