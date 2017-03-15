Not a skirts and shorts Hump Day morning

The good news: It’s warmer Wednesday morning before dawn in South Florida than it’s expected to be Wednesday night after dark.
The bad news: That still means South Floridians are as likely to be wearing winter wear as their friends and relatives up in the Atlantic Coast’s snow-smacked areas.
Up there, folks might decide to stay inside another day. Meanwhile, the National Weather Service says the temperature reaches only 57 degrees at Miami International Airport with a forecast high of 70. Only 64 percent humidity, also, so make doubly sure you lotion.
This means at least one more day for school uniform sweatpants and hoodies, one more day for that cute sweater from Macy’s or that Paul Stuart pullover.
Make that at least two more mornings -- the forecast for Wednesday night has temperatures dropping to 53 at the airport, around 50 in Doral. Thursday’s projected high, 70, is expected to be succeeded by at least one more dip into the mid-50s Thursday night.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
