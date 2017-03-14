Miami-Dade commissioner backs off proposal barring police from enforcing immigration laws

1:25 Miami cop charged with stealing from drivers Pause

2:40 Extortion claim goes public at Bal Harbour meeting

0:32 Miami Beach police investigating after reports of swastikas on cars

1:24 Mr. Wilson, the rescue dog, finds a home in Broward

6:39 Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier talks free agency at combine

1:54 Anthony Bourdain: Jose Andres risked everything to take a principled stand

1:10 Celebrity Cruises’ new ship gets built in virtual reality

1:37 City of Miami cop busted for stealing from driver

0:30 Surveillance video shows gas pump bursting into flames after being hit by SUV