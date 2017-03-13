Man jumps from bridge to swim. Good Samaritans end up rescuing him

A man in his 30s was rushed to the hospital Monday after being found face down in the water near a small bridge next to the Rickenbacker Causeway.
According to Miami Fire Rescue, the man had jumped from the bridge and began swimming.
Witnesses said they saw him struggling to get back to the shore and suddenly he was face down in the water.
One witness grabbed some sort of cushion and swam out to save the man.
Four college students on a boat saw the two men in distress and pulled them aboard.
The two men were brought to the Rusty Pelican Marina, where paramedics began CPR on the man who jumped off the bridge.
Fire rescue transported the unresponsive man to Mercy Hospital. His condition was unknown.
