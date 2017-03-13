Investigators watched Miami cop steal cash from undercover agent, sources say

On the night he was arrested, rookie Wynwood beat cop Jose R. Acosta was patrolling Miami’s trendy arts district and making traffic stops — only he wasn’t reporting them, police say.
And he was being watched.
Five times Friday night, according to sources, Acosta flashed his lights, pulled over a car, had the driver step out, searched the vehicle, and then let the driver back behind the wheel. Without writing any tickets or reporting any of the stops to dispatch, sources say he sent each driver on their way — some, perhaps, a little lighter in the pocketbook.
On the sixth traffic stop, police say Acosta hit the mother load: a driver with $1,250 cash stuffed in a wallet and in his pockets.
According to sources, Acosta patted down the driver, took the money from his pockets, and then placed him in the backseat of his police cruiser while he searched the driver’s car. When Acosta let the driver out and pulled away, the money was gone.
Here’s what Acosta didn’t know: He was under surveillance, the driver was an undercover agent, and the bills were marked.
Acosta, 22, is now charged with one count of armed burglary of a conveyance and one count of armed grand theft. Miami’s administrators are in the process of filing paperwork to fire the officer, who was only hired in May.
A news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday to discuss Acosta’s arrest.
“He’s been charged with stealing property from citizens who he was pulling over. We’re not going to tolerate that,” City Manager Daniel Alfonso said. “We’re going to press charges and take it to the full extent of the law.”
Alfonso declined to discuss the details of Acosta’s arrest. But according to sources with knowledge of the investigation, police had been investigating Acosta for weeks after receiving complaints from drivers claiming they were robbed a city police officer during traffic stops.
With the help from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, investigators set up a sting Friday night, sources said, and watched Acosta pull over car after car without informing dispatch, a standard operating procedure. They then watched Acosta pull over an undercover agent sent into Wynwood with a bundle of cash with the mission of catching Acosta’s attention.
After the stop, investigators waited to see if Acosta would report the cash. He did not, according to sources.
When Acosta left Miami’s central station and headed for home just before midnight, investigators followed him and stopped him before he went inside. Sources say that once in custody, Acosta admitted to having stolen as much as $6,000 over the last two months, including $2,000 from other drivers Friday evening.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
