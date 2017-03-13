Investigators watched Miami cop steal cash from undercover agent, sources say

1:24 The Florida Grand Opera revives the story of famed Cuban dissident writer Reinaldo Arenas in ‘Before Night Falls.’ Pause

1:17 Dr. Garen Wintemute had data preserved before it could possibly vanish

0:46 Man walking home from grocery store robbed at gunpoint

8:59 A diamond to help traffic flow? The newly designed Diverging Diamond Interchange

1:16 Calle Ocho in full swing

1:22 MIA official arrested on $5 million scam

0:32 Miami Beach police investigating after reports of swastikas on cars

1:05 Court hearing on Miami-Dade mayor's Trump-friendly policy to jail people slated for deportation

0:36 Naika Venant's mother: I have to bury my baby