Highway drivers in Miami better pay attention to these changes at the interchanges

They call it the Diverging Diamond Interchange.
Highway experts say it will more efficient and safer. But drivers will have to pay close attention.
As part of the ongoing $799 million overhaul of State Road 836, which links Miami-Dade’s western suburbs with Interstate 95 near downtown on the east, transportation engineers will soon unveil two new rules of the road.
Also known as DDI, the interchanges at Northwest 57th and 27th avenues will offer a new pattern of entering and exiting the expressway. The design marks new efforts by transportation planners to improve the flow of traffic on the congested highway, one of the busiest in South Florida and part of the network of toll roads operated by the Miami-Dade Expressway Authority (MDX).
“The DDI format is proven across the country to relieve traffic congestion, improve expressway access and increase safety for drivers and pedestrians,” MDX said in a statement.
There are mixed opinions about the DDI design.
A 2010 Missouri Department of Transportation study at the junction of I-44 and the Kansas Expressway in Springfield called it a “huge success,” but noted that initially there was confusion and inconvenience for some drivers.
“The drivers inconvenienced the most by the installation of a DDI are those going through on the cross route because they must cross over to the left side of the road and then back again to reach their destination,” the study said. “Since motorists are driving on the left side of the road, the interchange may initially be confusing to some and may not readily be embraced by the public.”
An article last June on Fortune.com said five months of DDI data from Missouri showed a 60 percent reduction in collisions.
To understand how the new design works, take note first on how traditional American highway interchanges work.
For example, to exit a traditional interchange, drivers take a ramp that leads to a square intersection with another road where there is either a red light or a stop sign.
If drivers are turning left at a stop sign, they must wait for traffic to ease or stop on the road to enter it safely and continue on the right side of the roadway.
But in a Diverging Diamond Interchange, and it looks like a diamond from above, traffic exiting the expressway does not have to cross opposing traffic to make a left turn as in the traditional interchanges.
Instead, drivers come to a traffic signal and wait for the green that allows entry into the flow of traffic on the left side as on London roads. But after crossing beneath the expressway, drivers come to a second traffic signal where they wait for the green in order to proceed to the right side of the road and continue on their way.
In a DDI, both flows of traffic drive on the opposite side of the road before crossing back and flowing in the normal way on the right side.
“The DDI interchanges will reduce congestion caused by expressway traffic in these areas,” said Juan Toledo, MDX deputy director and director of engineering.
The new interchanges are scheduled to be completed in the summer. Over the next several months, MDX will promote the changes to prepare drivers for the changes on the interchanges.
“Driving through the DDI is not complicated at all, but it is different when done for the very first time, and these are the first DDIs to be built in South Florida,” Toledo said. “We are working vigorously to ensure that the community is prepared.”
