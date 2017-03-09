Suspect wounded in police shootout in Northwest Miami-Dade

A shootout early Thursday between police and a suspect involved in a hit-and-run ended with a man in the hospital and two others in custody, according to Miami-Dade police.
The shooting happened in the area of Northwest 171st Avenue and 29th place, according to police.
Undercover officers working on an unrelated operation in the area became involved when they responded to a hit-and-run crash in the area, according to police.
One of the men in a car began firing and police shot him, police said.
“There was as a shootout and an exchange of fire between two of our plainclothes detectives and a subject,” Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez said at the scene.
The suspect was wounded and taken to the hospital and two other suspects are in custody, Perez said.
The officers involved in the shootout were not injured, Perez said.
They originally were trying to make an arrest in an unrelated attempted murder case. The suspect’s car as well as a police car were pocked with bullet holes, according to reports.
“Luckily, the officers were not struck, said Perez, who noted his officers are working three separate scenes.
The incident happened sometime after midnight.
This bulletin will be updated as more information becomes available.
