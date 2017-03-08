Miami ponders fallout of high court ruling on police pay cuts

2:24 Offshore corporations: The secret shell game Pause

1:05 Court hearing on Miami-Dade mayor's Trump-friendly policy to jail people slated for deportation

1:33 Feds break up largest Medicare scam in U.S. history

0:41 Backstage moments after 'Moonlight' wins best picture award

3:28 Author on Trump and Crandon's golf course

1:58 Miami Marine Stadium: Save Your Seat

2:08 Critics thrown out of the County Commission chambers

6:41 Taking on Trump’s travel ban

1:51 Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez on the State of the County