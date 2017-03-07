Woman missing for more than a month found alive

A 22-year-old woman who disappeared more than a month ago after leaving North Shore Medical Center was found alive Tuesday, according to police.
Investigators did not release details about the circumstances of her disappearance.
Alexis Say was last seen Jan. 23 in the lobby of the hospital, in the 1100 block of Northwest 95th Street.
Her family and friends turned to social media for help in finding the woman, who was in need of medications for several health conditions.
On Tuesday, Say’s mother Jennifer posted on the Facebook page she created Please Help Find Alexis Say that her daughter was found.
“At this time, I have no further updates, except that she is found and safe and I am so grateful to all of you for your support and encouragement!” she wrote. “Please continue to pray as we move forward.”
Comments