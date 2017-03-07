PETA buys stock in Miami Seaquarium owner to lobby for Lolita’s release

PETA said it bought one share of Parques Reunidos, the parent company of the Miami Seaquarium and Marineland in Antibes, France, to call for the release of Lolita and the other orcas at these facilities.
Lolita, the only orca at the Miami Seaquarium, has spent nearly a half-century in captivity, and four orcas are housed at Marineland, according to PETA, an animal rights organization. “PETA is calling for all these highly intelligent, social animals to be released into seaside sanctuaries, where they can live a more natural life and be rehabilitated for potential release into the ocean,” said PETA President Ingrid Newkirk.
Buying the share will allow PETA to participate in the company's annual meeting, potentially being able to formally ask questions during the meetings directly of company management, said spokesman David Perle. “We have all of this access now for the cost of $17 for that share.”
