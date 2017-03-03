Miami-Dade County

March 3, 2017 11:56 AM

Cyclists and community leaders ditch their cars for Bike to Work day

By Lance Dixon

ldixon@miamiherald.com

Cyclists, elected officials and law enforcement officials gathered with helmets strapped to ride in the fifth annual Bike to Work Day Friday morning.

The event, part of Miami-Dade County’s Bike 305 Month, has become a tradition and this year Mayor Carlos Gimenez gathered with county parks director George Navarrete and other local leaders at the Coconut Grove Metrorail station before taking a ride.

The day kicked off with giveaways and refreshments and the county event was one of several similar gatherings happening in municipalities across the county.

Bike 305 will also be hosting cycling events throughout March, which can be found at Bike305.com.

Lance Dixon: 305-376-3708, @LDixon_3

Related content

Miami-Dade County

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Man snatches woman's phone on bus and runs off

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos