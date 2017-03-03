Cyclists and community leaders ditch their cars for Bike to Work day

Cyclists, elected officials and law enforcement officials gathered with helmets strapped to ride in the fifth annual Bike to Work Day Friday morning.
The event, part of Miami-Dade County’s Bike 305 Month, has become a tradition and this year Mayor Carlos Gimenez gathered with county parks director George Navarrete and other local leaders at the Coconut Grove Metrorail station before taking a ride.
The day kicked off with giveaways and refreshments and the county event was one of several similar gatherings happening in municipalities across the county.
Bike 305 will also be hosting cycling events throughout March, which can be found at Bike305.com.
Congratulations to the Bike305 family of the year! pic.twitter.com/bfcouzGqP0— Bike305 (@Bike305) March 3, 2017
Lance Dixon: 305-376-3708, @LDixon_3
Comments