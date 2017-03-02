In cooperating with immigration agents, Miami-Dade County folded to Trump’s ‘blackmailing,’ judge hears

Facing the ire of President Trump and the federal government, Miami-Dade County folded.

That was the legal argument presented Thursday by lawyers challenging Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez’s decision to allow certain immigrants slated for deportation to be kept in jail as part of the Trump administration’s aggressive crackdown on undocumented immigrants.

“It’s nothing more than the federal government threatening and blackmailing states and Miami-Dade County,” said Philip Reizenstein, an attorney for a Haitian national slated to be sent home from Miami after he rang up a series of traffic offenses. “Hold somebody illegally or you’re not going to get the money that we would otherwise designate to you.”

A Miami-Dade circuit court judge heard the arguments Thursday in the case of James Lacroix, who had lived here legally before being ordered deported after a series of felony convictions for driving with a suspended license.

Lacroix pleaded guilty on Tuesday, ending his jail term. But he was not released from custody. Rather, Miami-Dade jailers kept Lacroix jailed for 28 hours until federal agents picked him up from the county’s main detention center.