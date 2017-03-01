Marked by the cross as Lent begins on Ash Wednesday

Immaculata-La Salle High School freshman Katerina Romanach, center, receives a cross made of ash by Archbishop Thomas Wenski during the Ash Wednesday Mass inside Don Bosco arena at the Coconut Grove school.
Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of the 40-day Lenten season for Christians around the world, a time of preparation and prayer before the passion and death of Jesus Christ and his ultimate resurrection on Easter Sunday.
Lent concludes with the Mass of the Last Supper on Holy Thursday, followed by Good Friday services and the celebration of the Easter Vigil on Holy Saturday.
Ash Wednesday comes from the ancient Jewish tradition of penance and fasting. The ashes symbolize the dust from which God made men and women. As a priest applies the ashes to a person’s forehead, the priest says: “Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return.’’
