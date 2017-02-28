Where is this young woman? Police looking for 22-year-old missing for a month

Miami-Dade police have put out an Endangered Adult alert for Alexis Say, a 22-year-old woman missing since Jan. 28.
Say hasn’t been seen since walking away from a home in the 1100 block of Northwest 95th Street. The five-foot-two, 105-pound woman with straight black hair and brown eyes may be in need of health services.
Anyone with information on Say’s whereabouts should contact the Miami-Dade police special victims bureau/missing persons squad at 305-418-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
