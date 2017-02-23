Two young men playing with a gun — one is now dead and the other is in jail

Two young men treated a loaded gun like a toy Wednesday afternoon in a North Miami Dade bedroom. The 19-year-old wound up in jail after the 20-year-old died from a bullet that went through his face and out the back of his skull, police said.
Bobby Duverny of North Miami-Dade was killed around 5:20 p.m. Miami-Dade police took Brandon Velez, another North Miami-Dade resident, into custody Thursday morning on a charge of manslaughter with a deadly weapon.
Velez is in Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, a place he knows from previous arrests. Last year, he got probation after a conviction for car burglary and grand theft.
On Wednesday afternoon, The two were in the bedroom of a third person’s house at 14910 NW Ninth Ct. when, according to the arrest affidavit, they began “playing with a loaded firearm in a negligent manner by pointing it at each other and mishandling the firearm.”
Velez pointed the gun at Duverny, according to the affidavit. Duverny grabbed the barrel. The gun went off.
As Duverny fell, the house’s resident ran out and called 911. The 6-1, 300-pound Velez ran out the back door.
Police say when they caught up to Velez at his home, he admitted his role in Duverny’s death. After he told police he burned his clothes and tossed the gun, he showed them the gun and charred clothes.
