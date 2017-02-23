Police on scene of deadly warehouse bar shooting

At least two people were killed in a Northeast Miami-Dade warehouse bar, according to early reports.
Miami-Dade police were called after shots were fired at the warehouse, off Northeast 183rd Street and Second Avenue, late Wednesday.
Donovan Sinclair, who lives with the brother of the bar's owner, said Thursday morning that owner Norris Cole was one of the three people killed in the shooting.
Sinclair had been in the place earlier Wednesday night. He described it as less a club than neighborhood bar where friends would stop in for a drink, play games and hang out together.
With several churches in the warehouse area, the bar usually doesn't get going until after night services.
Still, a nephew of Cole's, who didn't want to be identified, said this was the first trouble he's heard of at the bar.
Sinclair said he heard Wednesday night's tragedy started over an old beef that someone went to get a gun to settle. A struggle over the gun inside the club sent bullets flying randomly.
This bulletin will be updated as more information becomes available.
