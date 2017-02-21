Miami-Dade County

February 21, 2017 7:24 PM

A baby giant anteater named Bowie makes his debut at Zoo Miami

By Carli Teproff

“Bowie,” the first giant anteater born at Zoo Miami, made its debut to the public Tuesday, hitching a ride on his mother’s back.

“It was really a beautiful moment,” said Ron Magill, a spokesman for the zoo. “She stepped right out with no hesitation with Bowie gripped firmly to her back.”

Zoo Miami welcomed the infant Dec. 21 and has allowed the 3-year-old mother to bond with her baby since.

The giant anteater, which is the largest of three species of anteaters, can grow to 7 feet long and is found in the tropical grasslands of Central and South America.

“We wanted to make sure they had bonded and that the baby was doing OK,” he said.

The pair is now part of the “Amazon and Beyond” exhibit at Zoo Miami.

