Northeast 79th and 82nd streets by rail crossing not reopening as planned

The original plan had the railroad crossing work for All Aboard Florida at Northeast 79th Street and Northeast 82nd Street done in time for Tuesday morning’s rush hour. That won’t happen.
Brightline, All Aboard Florida’s builder, announced Monday afternoon that Northeast 82nd Street will remain closed at the railroad’s grade crossing until 6 p.m. Tuesday. The crossing at Northeast 79th Street won’t reopen until 6 p.m. Thursday. The original re-opening time was Monday at 6 p.m.
For over a week, instead of the usual straight-shot route between Biscayne Boulevard (U.S. 1) and Interstate 95 at 79th Street and 82nd Street, drivers have had to detour on Northeast 62nd Street, 61st Street or 71st Street. The railway crosses the east-west routes just west of Northeast Fourth Court.
If coming off I-95 for a point east of the blockage, drivers could use either the Northwest 95th Street exit or the Northwest 62nd Street exit.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
