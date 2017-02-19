In between the ‘bump’ and the ‘run,’ there was a shot

A Liberty City man is in critical condition after a Saturday night hit-shoot-and-run in North MiamiDade, according to Miami-Dade police.
Police say the Kia driven by Leonardo Gearing, 38, was sideswiped by a Ford Focus as both headed north on Northwest 22nd Avenue near 107th Street around 7:40 p.m. Saturday. As both cars stopped and the drivers got out, the Focus’ passenger jumped out and shot Gearing several times.
The shooter and the Focus driver escaped in the car, heading north on 22nd Avenue.
The shooter is described as aged a 25- to 35-year-old heavyset man wearing dark clothing. His driver was of a similar age, but thin in a white T-shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477; text at 274637; or go to the website.
