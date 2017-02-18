Miami-Dade police looking for men who robbed car wash, shot victim

Miami-Dade roberry detectives are investigating a robbery and shooting Sunday at a car wash.
According to investigators, two black men with guns approached the business at 3705 NW 35 Ave. around 4:45 p.m. and demanded money from Sergio Salas and Omar Rangel. Salas, 44, and Rangel, 28, handed over $400 and a gold chain, police said, but one of the robbers shot Salas in the leg anyway.
Salas, who was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital Trauma Center, is in stable condition. Police were still looking Sunday evening for the armed robbers, who are believed to be in the early- to mid-30s.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 305-471-8477.
This is a breaking news item and will be updated when more information becomes available.
