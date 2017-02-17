FIU student collapses on campus, dies in hospital

A Florida International University student has died in the hospital after collapsing during an pick-up basketball game on campus Friday.
The unnamed student was playing basketball at the Modesto Maidique Campus when he collapsed, according to university spokeswoman Maydel Santana. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the student to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, she said.
The university has not named the student, nor provided any additional information. Santana said he is not believed to be a member of the university’s men’s basketball team.
Students upset about the man’s death can call Counseling and Psychological Services at 305-348-2277.
ATTN FIU Community: pic.twitter.com/jGjD49Pi0f— FIU (@FIU) February 17, 2017
