Interactive look at Miami-Dade’s immigration detainers

There is a 54-year-old man charged with first-degree murder, and a 27-year-old woman charged with child neglect. A 41-year-old man charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and a 59-year-old man charged with aggressive panhandling. There are charges of marijuana possession and credit-card fraud and performing a lewd act on a child.
Miami-Dade County on Tuesday released the most detailed list yet of the dozens of people booked at a county jail and subject to detention requests from Immigration officers. On Jan. 26, Mayor Carlos Gimenez reversed a 2013 county policy and ordered local jailers to begin honoring the requests. His order came a day after President Donald Trump threatened to cut federal funding for municipalities deemed “sanctuaries” from cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
The list of 34 people covers detainer requests received during the first 14 days of Gimenez’s order show that only 11 were actually released to ICE. Some face such serious local charges that they’re not eligible for release to the federal agency. Others are listed as having the detainer requests lifted, possibly because ICE did not take custody of them in time. The report runs through Feb. 9, and it’s not known if Miami-Dade has received more detainers this week.
When honoring a detention request, Miami-Dade agrees to hold someone an extra 48 hours, plus weekend and holidays, in order to give ICE extra time to take custody of the person.
