Modern-day Buffalo Soldiers ride motorcycles, not horses, in homage to Civil War originals

2:04 Protesters, supporters clash at President Donald Trump protest in Tampa Pause

0:56 Heartfelt message to Gimenez from kids of undocumented immigrants

2:19 MiamiCentral train station begins to take shape

1:33 Dutch water-management expert advises on sea-level-rise in Miami

2:16 Miami Santería faiths join forces

0:50 Protesters want Miami-Dade to defy Trump on immigration order

0:49 Zika's sting closes a Wynwood business

1:55 Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000

1:51 Wynwood baker's newest creation — shrine to Zika