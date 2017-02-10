Second teen brother convicted of murdering Miami man over mother’s stolen AK-47

A second Miami teen has been convicted of murdering a man he suspected stole his mother’s AK-47.
A jury on Friday convicted Benjamin Curry, 18, of gunning down 24-year-old Lonnie Reese in broad daylight in Brownsville in September 2014. Jurors deliberated less than five hours.
Prosecutors told jurors that Benjamin Curry and his brother, Nathan Curry, followed Reese as he walked away from a store because they believed he had stolen the weapon from their mother’s car. At the time of the shooting, Nathan Curry was just 15, his brother 16.
Benjamin was the suspected triggerman, Miami-Dade prosecutors Annette Del Aguila and Laura Cruz told jurors. Police never uncovered any evidence that Reese actually stole the weapon.
Another jury convicted Nathan Curry in 2015, and he was later sentenced to 30 years in prison. Benjamin Curry could face up to life in prison when he is sentenced at a later date.
Their brother, Christopher Curry, 19, is also in jail, awaiting trial for murder in an unrelated shooting.
Comments