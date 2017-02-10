U.S. authorities pick up suspected smuggler with 14 migrants off Miami coast

U.S. officials picked up a suspected smuggler and 14 migrants off the coast of Miami this week and handed them over to immigration authorities.
Homeland Security officials are investigating after a Cuban national who lawfully lives in the U.S. was spotted Tuesday with 14 migrants in a vessel off the coast of the Bahamas. A boat crew for U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) intercepted the vessel about 12 miles southeast of Government Cut. When border agents engaged the vessel, it would not stop. The border protection crew used warning shots and disabled the vessel.
Authorities said the Cuban national is suspected of trying to obtain illegal entry for the 14 migrants: one Ecuadorian, six Chinese, one Jamaican and six Sri Lankan.
On Friday, the U.S. Coast Guard transferred all 15 to Homeland Security officials in Miami for investigation and possible prosecution.
“This coordinated use of [Customs and Border Protection] Air and Marine Operation's air and marine assets is a shining example of our ability to detect and interdict vessels at sea,” said Tony Arevalo, Director of Marine Operations for CBP’s Miami Air and Marine Branch. “We’ll continue to aggressively patrol to prevent illegal maritime activity.”
Border agents and the Coast Guard patrol the 40 miles between the South Florida and Bahamian coasts constantly.
