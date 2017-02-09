Before deadly collision, Metromover assigned ‘spotters’ to monitor safety at construction site

Before a Metromover collision killed a construction worker after hours this week, Miami-Dade agreed to dispatch train spotters to monitor safety and approve movements along the tracks, according to documents released Thursday.
Suffolk Construction, the company building the Miami Central commercial complex next to the Metromover tracks, began renewing its agreement with Miami-Dade Transit just a few weeks ago. The permit documents outline a detailed arrangement that left county workers “solely” responsible for monitoring train traffic on the elevated tracks to prevent collisions with equipment.
“This employee/spotter will be solely responsible for monitoring construction activities and coordinating all MDT Metromover/Metrorail vehicular traffic with MDT Central Control to ensure the safety of the MDT Metromover/Metrorail system while the contractor is performing construction activities,” read the original agreement between Suffolk and Miami-Dade, which was dated Jan. 17, 2015.
An hour after Metromover trains shut down to the public at midnight Wednesday, a train on a maintenance run collided with a carrriage on a construction boom holding two Suffolk workers. One of them, 43-year-old Oscar Cabrera, died from his injuries from a collision that occurred around 1 a.m.
Miami-Dade and the company have declined to discuss the circumstances of the crash, which police and federal workplace inspectors are investigating.
The documents released by Metromover do not detail the spotter arrangement before Wednesday morning’s collision. But they describe a system that seemed designed to help prevent it.
Miami-Dade’s Transit Union claims the county sharply reduced spotters’ pay during cost-cutting moves in recent years, shifting the work from veteran rail technicians to entry-level workers hired for part-time shifts. The lack of expertise hurt safety, said union vice president Jeffery Mitchell.
“A lot of the people have just been on the job for a couple of weeks, and they throw them out there,” Mitchell said. The spotter issue has been a flashpoint in the union’s stalled contract talks with Miami-Dade. Mitchell said last year he visited a Brickell construction site where one non-union worker was trying to make extra money instead of monitoring.
“One was out there with a cooler selling water to the contractors,” Mitchell said. “I saw that. And I reported it.”
Contractors pay Miami-Dade for spotting services. But because the need for them varies with construction-job schedules, keeping employees on staff full-time could mean extra expense for a cash-strapped agency currently considering cutbacks in bus services to save money amid a drop in fare revenue.
Under the permit terms, Miami-Dade assigns one spotter for every crane being operated at a construction site next to Metromover tracks. Suffolk was required to provide a radio to each spotter allowing him or her to “maintain direct contact with the crane operator.”
“The MDT Metromover/Metrorail crane spotter shall have sole authority over all crane movements as it relates to MDT property, MDT Metromover/Metrorail traffic, etc.,” read the agreement. “The contractor’s crane operator shall be governed by all directives given by the MDT Metromover/Metrorail crane spotter…”
