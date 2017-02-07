Police investigating drive-by shooting that injured two in Miami-Dade

0:32 Police spokeswoman gives update on child left in car in Pinecrest Pause

0:39 Pinecrest police respond to a child left in a car

1:12 Hundreds protest President Trump's immigration policy at mosque

0:50 Protesters want Miami-Dade to defy Trump on immigration order

2:15 Kids ask Mayor Gimenez to make Miami-Dade a sanctuary county

1:17 White House: Funding to sanctuary cities a 'taxpayer issue'

1:41 Lauderhill killing caught on surveillance video (Graphic Content)

7:29 Video: Mayor Carlos Gimenez talks about the budget, transportation and legalization of Uber

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver