Miami-Dade County

February 7, 2017 10:00 PM

Police investigating drive-by shooting that injured two in Miami-Dade

By Joey Flechas

More bullets fell in Miami-Dade on Tuesday night as two men were shot in the West Little River neighborhood of Northwest Miami-Dade.

Just after 8 p.m., two men were hit in a drive-by on the 2200 block of Northwest 96th Street, according to Miami-Dade police.

One man took a bullet in the back while the other was shot in the leg. Both were taken to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Their conditions were not available Tuesday night, but police said both men were alive and talking to officers when they responded. The men’s identities were not released.

There is no information on suspects or description of the vehicle.

Police are on scene investigating the shooting, which took place less than a mile away from Miami Central Senior High School.

The drive-by occurred around the same time as another shooting about 10 miles away in Miami Gardens, where a bullet grazed 51-year-old woman’s head while another hit her body. Police said she was in good condition.

Miami-Dade County

