Miami-Dade County
Critics thrown out of the County Commission chambers
Juan Cuba, head of Miami-Dade's Democratic Party, thrown out of the County Commission chambers Tuesday after defying instructions by Chairman Esteban "Steve" Bovo not to discuss Mayor Carlos Gimenez's recent change in the county's detention policy for suspected immigration violators. Bovo wants discussion limited to a special meeting called to discuss Gimenez's action on Feb. 17. Following Cuba's expulsion, supporters in the audience staged a rowdy walkout.Doug Hanks dhanks@miamiherald.com