She was just waiting on a friend. The guys (and guns) who showed up weren’t friendly.

An armed robbery in Northwest Miami-Dade ended with a woman shot in a leg just after midnight Sunday, police said.
While waiting for a friend in the 17800 block of Northwest 54th Avenue around 12:40 a.m., the 19-year-old woman told police that two young men strolled up on her car with guns drawn.
They demanded she open the door. She refused.
One of them then shot through the window. Then they reached in to pull the woman and her purse out of the car, police said.
During this struggle, a neighbor emerged. One robber pointed a gun at the neighbor, then both robbers ran.
The woman was taken to Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.
Police are looking for two thin males in their late teens. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 305-471-8477; text 274637; or via the website.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments