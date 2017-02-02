Dance, art, music, films — and politics — showcase Black History Month events

The Crisis in Black Education: Cornel West, professor, political activist and author, will speak at 1 p.m. Friday; North Miami Senior High School, 13110 NE Eighth Ave., North Miami. Free. NorthMiamiBHM2017.eventbrite.com.
Destination Fridays — Harlem Renaissance: Flash back to the glamour days of the 1920s in New York City’s Harlem with “Showtime at the Apollo,” 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday; African-American Research Library and Cultural Center, 2650 Sistrunk Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. For 21 and over; $10 at the door. 954-357-6190 or http://bit.ly/2j8PskG.
“I Am Not Your Negro”: A documentary by filmmaker Raoul Peck envisions the book author James Baldwin never finished. Friday through Feb. 9; O Cinema Wynwood, 90 NW 29th St., Miami. $11, $9.50 for students and seniors, $7.50 O Cinema members. www.o-cinema.org.
Lyric Live All-Stars: Featured performers are winners from the past season’s shows, competing to win the title of Lyric Live All Star Champion. Doors open at 6 p.m. for happy hour; show starts at 8 p.m. Friday; The Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater Complex, 819 NE Second Ave., Miami. $15-$25. Tickets at LyricLiveAllStars.EventBrite.com.
“Afrotopia: Art and the Politics of Representation”: Opening reception features depictions of black cultural experiences by artists of African descent; 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday; Nova Southeastern University’s Don Taft University Center, 3301 College Ave., Davie. 954-262-5357 or www.cvent.com/d/pvq52h/4W.
Black Heritage Festival: The fourth annual event includes entertainment, African fashions, dancers, face painting, rock climbing, bounce house and food trucks; noon-4 p.m. Saturday; Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex, 3000 NW 199th St., Miami Gardens. Free. 305-474-3011 or http://bit.ly/2koj1Oq.
Faces of Freedom: Artist reception for Jean Claude Legagneur’s new works; 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9; MOCA, 770 NE 125th St., North Miami. $10. 305-893-6211 or mocanomi.org.
“Spirit” — A Celebration of Black Culture, Music and History: A concert performed by The Miami Oratorio Society with selections from Negro spirituals, gospel, black opera, Dixieland and modern jazz; 4-5:30 p.m. Feb. 11; North Dade Regional Library, 2455 NW 183rd St., Miami Gardens. Free. 954-882-2242 or http://miamioratorio.org/.
“Freedom Summer”: Documentary tells the story of ‘Freedom Summer,’ when more than 700 student volunteers joined with civil rights groups in 1964 to register black voters in Mississippi; 4 p.m. Feb. 12; Alvin Sherman Library, 3100 Ray Ferrero Jr. Blvd., Cotilla Gallery, second floor, Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale. 954-262-5477.
The Crisis in Black Education: Focuses on the crucial role of education in the history of African Americans; 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Feb. 16; Early Learning Coalition, 2555 Ponce De Leon Blvd., Coral Gables. Free. 305-646-7220.
Remembering Paradise Park: Paradise Park was the “colored only” counterpart to Silver Springs, a central Florida tourist attraction. From 1949 to 1969, boats passed each other — blacks on one side, whites on the other; 7-9:30 p.m. Feb. 16; Alvin Sherman Library, 3100 Ray Ferrero Jr. Blvd., Cotilla Gallery, second floor, Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale. Call 954-262-4627 or visit public.library.nova.edu/FHC to register.
Black History Month Celebration: Join Urgent, a youth and community development organization, in celebrating Black History; 4-6 p.m. Feb. 16; Ward Rooming House Gallery, 249 NW Ninth St., Miami. Free. www.urgentinc.org/events.
Black Heritage Celebration Day: The rich history of the African diaspora is told through dance, music and storytelling. Performances feature the Winds of Heritage Dance Company, the Voices of Heritage Vocal Ensemble and Kulture. End the day by participating in a Junkanoo parade; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 25; Miami Children’s Museum, 980 MacArthur Cswy., Watson Island, Miami. 305-373-KIDS (5437) or www.miamichildrensmuseum.org.
Black History Month Closing Reception: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28; North Miami City Hall, 776 NE 125th St., North Miami. Free.
