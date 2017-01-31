Diaz-Balart is wrong that Trump immigration ban is like wet foot-dry foot rule change

2:11 Protesters erupt at downtown government center in Miami Pause

1:43 Animation shows potential flood risk in Miami Beach

5:03 Miami doctor 'removed from all clinical duties' following attack on Uber driver

2:15 Kids ask Mayor Gimenez to make Miami-Dade a sanctuary county

1:17 White House: Funding to sanctuary cities a 'taxpayer issue'

3:30 Video captures moments after police cruiser crash on Coral Way

0:36 Naika Venant's mother: I have to bury my baby

1:39 Facebook Live video shows friends celebrating hours before one allegedly killed the other

1:57 Group fights to preserve Miami's Little Havana section