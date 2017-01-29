The rain is gone, but the colder air will stick around for a few days

After a cold and rainy Sunday — a rarity in South Florida — the weather is expected to stay cool but dry for the week.
“It's pretty rare to see the combination of cold and wet in South Florida,” said Andrew Hagen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Miami. “It doesn't happen very often.”
By Monday morning, South Floridians could wake to the lower 50s. The temperature is expected to top out around 70 degrees, Hagen said.
Monday night into Tuesday morning could be even colder when the low for the metro area is expected to be around 50 degrees. The western suburbs including Homestead and West Kendall could see temperatures dipping into the upper 40s, Hagen said.
The rain that drenched most of South Florida Sunday was gone by the evening, Hagen said.
“Our skies have cleared out,” he said.
Carli Teproff: 305-376-3587, @CTeproff
