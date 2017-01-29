The rain is gone, but the colder air will stick around for a few days

1:33 Protesters march against Trump's immigration order at Miami International Airport Pause

2:11 Protesters erupt at downtown government center in Miami

3:30 Video captures moments after police cruiser crash on Coral Way

3:15 The world reacts to Trump's refugee ban

2:15 Kids ask Mayor Gimenez to make Miami-Dade a sanctuary county

1:17 White House: Funding to sanctuary cities a 'taxpayer issue'

0:46 Protesters of all ages, races, faiths decry President Trump

1:13 White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports

1:43 Animation shows potential flood risk in Miami Beach