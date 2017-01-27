Miami-Dade County

January 27, 2017 1:07 PM

Young survivors: A WLRN project on the unspoken trauma of gun violence

By Sammy Mack, Nadege Green and Rowan Moore Gerety

WLRN-Miami Herald News

For Aaron Willis, a Booker T. Washington High student partially paralyzed by an unknown shooter in Wynwood, putting his life back together has proven a grueling emotional challenge — both for him and his family.

Willis is one of hundreds of young people in Miami-Dade County who have survived bullet wounds, an experience that leaves psychological scars that have not been well-researched.

In a special projected Young Survivors: The Unspoken Trauma of Gun Violence, WLRN-Miami Herald News chronicles the wrenching experiences of the Willis family and explores a host of related issues: how Congress stripped funding from gun violence research, how trauma surgeons at Jackson Memorial Hospital keep victims alive and how schools in Miami-Dade are responding to gun violence.

Related content

Miami-Dade County

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Protesters of all ages, races, faiths decry President Trump

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos