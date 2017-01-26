These streets will be closed for the Miami Marathon and Half Marathon

Runners will take to the streets Sunday morning as they run in the Miami Marathon and Half Marathon.
About 20,000 runners are expected to compete in either the 26.2-mile race (marathon) or the 13.1-mile race (half marathon).
The race starts at 6 a.m. in front of the AmericanAirlinesArena, 601 Biscayne Blvd.
The race route crosses over the MacArthur Causeway, heads to South Pointe Park, goes up Ocean Drive, then crosses over the Venetian Causeway on the way back to the Arena (the half marathon). The full marathon takes the same route, then winds through Brickell and Coconut Grove, before returning to the Arena.
The surrounding streets will be closed to cars beginning at 5 a.m. Sunday. All streets will reopen by 2 p.m.
Comments