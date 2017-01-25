Grainy video shows Miami-Dade officer’s fatal encounter with cabbie alongside I-95

1:06 What to do when you meet a python Pause

1:41 Lauderhill killing caught on surveillance video (Graphic Content)

1:00 Masked men steal guns from sporting goods store

3:00 Video: 911 call of couple seen having sex on Florida beach

2:21 Video catches vandal wrapping bacon on door handle of mosque to offend Muslims

1:49 Father reacts to shooting during MLK Day celebration

1:26 Charles Kinsey discusses shooting after meeting with autistic man he cared for

1:08 Cellphone video shows caretaker lying in the street before being shot by police

3:18 Surveillance video shows violent Key Biscayne home invasion