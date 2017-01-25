Cellphones stolen in robbery. That helped police find the suspects

Three people were detained early Wednesday for questioning after a cellphone-store robbery, a hit-and-run crash and a large police dragnet set up to catch the suspects.
The drama started at 9 Tuesday night when three men with guns robbed an AT&T cellphone store at 8649 NW 186 St. in Northwest Miami-Dade. Police did not disclose how much was stolen in the robbery.
The robbery suspects left in a Nissan Altima.
A police investigation led detectives to South Miami-Dade, at Southwest 117th Avenue and 172nd Street. A GPS on one of the stolen phones led officers to the area.
Police spotted a Nissan Altima that had crashed into a Lexus in a hit-and-run. Three people in the Nissan then tried to make a run for it, and police set up a perimeter to search for them.
The three are now in custody and are being questioned about the cellphone robbery in Northwest Miami-Dade, as well as others. Police did not disclose their identities.
Two guns were recovered, police said.
