Where is this missing 17-year-old girl who vanished from home?

Miami-Dade police released the photo of 17-year-old Samantha Borges, missing from her Northwest Miami-Dade home since Jan. 16.
Police say Borges, five-seven and 230 pounds, last was seen wearing a black shirt and tan shorts when she left her home in the 7300 block of Northwest 173rd Drive. In addition to hair colored red and brown eyes, Borges sports a nose piercing and two lip piercings.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the Miami-Dade Police Department’s Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons at 305-418-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
