Miami-Dade County

January 24, 2017 10:56 AM

Where is this missing 17-year-old girl who vanished from home?

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

Miami-Dade police released the photo of 17-year-old Samantha Borges, missing from her Northwest Miami-Dade home since Jan. 16.

Police say Borges, five-seven and 230 pounds, last was seen wearing a black shirt and tan shorts when she left her home in the 7300 block of Northwest 173rd Drive. In addition to hair colored red and brown eyes, Borges sports a nose piercing and two lip piercings.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the Miami-Dade Police Department’s Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons at 305-418-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

Related content

Miami-Dade County

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez on the State of the County

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos